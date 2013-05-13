For Upfront, Custom ContentIs Now a Big Deal

RELATED:Memo From the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher

In this year’s upfront market, don’t expect advertisers to limit their

buying to 30-second commercials.

“A large portion of our clients are looking beyond what their CPM

is, and spots and dots, to see how they can leverage the contextual

relevance of the networks and show where they’re going to spend

money,” said Brent Poer, president of LiquidThread North America,

the content creation arm of media buyer Starcom MediaVest Group.

Poer said clients are looking for custom created content and

new forms of storytelling to connect brands to consumers’ lives

using paid media, owned media and earned media with programs

that add digital and social to traditional television.

“I don’t think it was really until this year that people saw the

value of that, and how you should not

only engage with that audience but

market in real time,” Poer said.

The ability of networks to help execute

multifaceted marketing campaigns

for clients can affect their share of

those clients’ marketing dollars. That’s

one reason programmers are building

up their marketing groups.

Poer, a former Lifetime executive,

said he used to see cable networks as

the first line of innovation, but he now

said the broadcasters are catching up. “I think that our broadcasting

partners have shown they’re willing to innovate and work in

very different ways than they ever have before,” he said.

Branded content ideas can’t be put together during upfront

negotiations about prices. Instead, they’re put together in discussions

that take place in the month leading up to the upfront.

Poer refers to this as place-holding. “I would not say that it is fully

baked. That happens afterwards,” he said. “There are many details

that have to be worked out. But there are enough rules of the road

going into it that you have clear guidelines and guardrails set up on a

deal so that everyone’s very clear about what the expectations are.”

A few years back, Poer worked with The CW to create a deal for

Microsoft’s Bing search engine that promoted CW shows online

and attached Bing to The CW’s onscreen bug. “It is a very complex

world right now,” Poer said. “It used to be we knew exactly what

we were asking for: ’I want to integrate in XYZ show.’ Now you’re

going to be saying, ‘What if we did this and this and this?’ And you

have people who say ‘I don’t know, I’ll get back to you,’” he said.

Different networks have different ways to pay for these deals.

Some seek fees. Others look for an increase in the scale of the

overall media buy, Poer said. And there are different ways of determining

the effectiveness of these programs.

SMG recently started what it calls convergence modeling, which

measures changes across multiple mediums. In some cases, Poer

said he has seen content marketing programs amplify the impact

of a traditional marketing campaign by five times. “You start to

understand that TV does this, digital does this, and the combination

equals this,” he said.