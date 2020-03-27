UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus after showing "mild symptoms," the UK Prime Minister said in a tweet:

Johnson said he was self-isolating and working from home with a temperature and a cough, but thanks to technology would continue to lead his country's fight against the disease. "Stay at home and save lives," he said.

Heir to the throne Prince Charles announced earlier in the week that he had contracted the virus.