Turnkey-Data Players Gain Momentum

Atlanta -- The growing list of high-speed-data turnkeyers

showed its momentum last week, with multiple deployment and partnership announcements

sprinkling the news.

The day before the National Show here, integrator and

turnkeyer Convergence.com showed off its new, Atlanta-area headquarters and touted a solid

technology base for midsized operators that want to farm out their data plans.

Terry Wright, president of Convergence.com, noted the

company's plans to assist MSO Rifkin & Associates Inc. with its cable-modem

deployments, while demonstrating a space-age network-operations center that can drill into

cable networks and identify system outages within seconds.

Wright said the company expects to name more system

affiliations this summer.

Last Monday, ISP Channel detailed more than one-dozen

affiliates of its turnkey plan, adding that Bear Stearns & Co. is now signed on as its

financial arm. ISP Channel's offering includes financing for smaller operators that

may find the costs of entry daunting.

At the show, ISP Channel, which is owned by SoftNet Systems

Inc., unveiled a letter of intent with Galaxy Cablevision for its 180,000-subscriber base

in six Midwest states.

The Galaxy deal brings the total number of homes passed by

ISP Channel's data plan to about 500,000, said Ian Aaron, the company's

president. He was quick to add that the service is currently linked to about 1,200 actual

customers, but he expects between 5,000 and 7,000 hard customers by year-end.

ISP Channel also landed a contract with independent

operator Advanced Cable Communications for its Coral Springs, Fla., system, which passes

42,000 homes.

On the alliance side, Online System Services Inc., which

used the show to debut its new "I2U" service brand, said it will work with modem

manufacturer Phasecom Inc. to deliver a "total Internet solution" for operators.

OSS executives said the Phasecom arrangement lets them

enter markets that require point-to-point leased-line services for private data networks,

as well as for residences and multiple-dwelling units.

Similarly, HSA Corp. snared Com21 Inc. to provide turnkey

services to Marcus Cable Co. L.P. in its Wisconsin systems in Eau Clair and Rice Lake,

executives said. As part of the deal, HSA will distribute, integrate and maintain

Com21's modem gear, said Ron Pitcock, president of HSA.

Also, Internet Ventures Inc. two weeks ago announced that

it had signed 22,000-subscriber MSO Sun Country Cable to launch its PeRKInet service in

two small California systems, starting in June.

And General Instrument Corp. partnered with Frontier

GlobalCenter on turnkey-data services that the two are calling "Internet Cable

Express."

Officials with both companies said at the show that

GI's headend, telco-return and two-way modems will link with Frontier's national

Internet-services-infrastructure combine to create an environment where operators need

only one rack of $75,000 headend gear and one 6-megahertz channel to start data services.

The first taker: Daniels Cablevision's Carlsbad,

Calif. system, followed by Coaxial Communications in Columbus, Ohio, executives said.

Also new to the turnkey side is Digital Equipment Corp.,

which debuted a offering that it's calling "Community Service Provider,"

aimed at municipal utilities. DEC officials here said they will deliver Internet services

to customers over hybrid fiber-coaxial networks for communitywide energy management.

The DEC approach combines hardware, software, content,

consulting and services to help cable and utility companies provide high-speed-data

services to their customers.

In partnerships, DEC is working with Microsoft Corp.,

Motorola Inc., 3Com Inc./U.S. Robotics and several others.