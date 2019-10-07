Trump Tweets Praise for Net Neutrality Court Decision

President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to FCC chair Ajit Pai on last week's court decision upholding the baseline deregulation of internet access and elimination of rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.

He was claiming it as yet another "win" for his administration (The President has been on the record as supporting ISP deregulation):

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1181175266409889793[/embed]

In response, Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, who voted against the deregulation and last week criticized the court decision, tweeted back:

[embed]https://twitter.com/JRosenworcel/status/1181196209278636032[/embed]

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last week upheld the Pai FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom Order. But it said a blanket preemption of state efforts to reregulate went beyond the FCC's authority. It also said the FCC needed to better explain the impact of its decision on public safety, poll attachments and broadband subsidies to low-income residents, which FCC officials have said would not be a heavy lift.