Trump Triples Biden's Online Video Appearances

President Trump has been featured in online videos more than three times as often as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in recent months, which has translated into three times as many online views.

That is according to data from analytics company AnyClip.

That disparity notwithstanding, online video viewers were 10% more likely to complete a video featuring Biden than Trump, suggesting that viewers may be more interested in or engaged with Biden. But for no videos did the completion rate even reach 50% of analyzed views.

That analysis was based on playback data from more than 250 publishers that use AnyClip's Luminous Video platform to stream video about the election to millions of viewers online. It tracked viewing, competition and engagement metrics.

AnyClip pointed out that the differences in volume of Trump vs. Biden video may be in part due to the volume of video accorded the acting President as well as the volume of negative news about Trump. "While it may be true that some viewers do not complete videos featuring Trump because of a general preference for Biden, a higher saturation of Trump-related content in the media may also trigger more frequent viewer disconnect," the company said.

Some other highlights:

1. Viewers are most likely to watch all of videos about abortion (46% completion rate), cannabis (38%), civil rights (37%), healthcare (37%), immigration (36%) and the economy (33%).

2. When candidates were featured in "election-relevant" content, audiences were more likely to finish videos featuring Trump about the environment (+42% above the average Trump video completion rate), abortion (+14%) and least likely to complete a Trump video if it was about education (-20%) or cannabis (-10%).

3. For Biden videos, audiences were more likely to complete them if they were about the environment (+27% above the average Biden video completion rate), civil rights or defense (both +19%) and least likely to complete a video featuring Biden about healthcare (-48%) or gun control (-32%).

* "Completion Rate is calculated as the total number of completed plays divided by the total number of video plays."

** "The Luminous Video Platform maintains a library of over 5MM video clips across a range of topics (including political news), and services the video playback for several hundred digital properties each month."