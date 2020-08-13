Trump Takes Aim at TV in Tweets

It has been a TV-centric tweeting morning for President Trump.

At press time Thursday (Aug. 13), the President's morning tweets were claiming false advertising by drug companies, attacking the "Fake News Media" for its coverage of presumptive Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and even weighing in on the ratings for morning cable news shows with attacks on a couple of favorite targets and taking credit for the success of his favorite morning show, Fox & Friends.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1293909392459350019[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1293869227036811265[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1293861034009268224[/embed]