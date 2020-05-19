Trump Slams FNC, Then Touts 'Fox & Friends' Viewership
President Trump's love/hate relationship with Fox News was on Twitter display overnight and into Tuesday morning (May 19).
Following Neil Cavuto's on-air warning about people with underlying conditions potentially dying from the unproven drug the President was taking to try and prevent COVID-19, the President seemed to signal he was washing his hands of Fox News, re-tweeting/tweeting the following late Monday evening:
[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1262563582086184970[/embed]
Cavuto had said that people could die of the drug, hydroxychloroquine, that the President was using to self-medicate, with his doctor's knowledge, and was promoting. Trump said lots of doctors, front-line workers, and others were taking it as a preventative. The President said people "would not get sick or die" from using it as a prevantative.
But then on Monday morning, some 12 hours later, the President was giving a shout out to one of his favorite FNC shows, Fox & Friends, tweeting:
[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1262737181937938432[/embed]
In past tweets critical of Fox News, the President has suggested that he might move his allegiance to conservative cable outlet, One America News Network.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.