Trump Nominates O'Rielly to New FCC Term

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly

President Donald Trump has nominated FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly for a new, five-year term.

O'Rielly's term expired at the end of June 2019, but commissioners can continue to serve until the close of the next Congress.

The new term would start July 1, 2019.

“NAB strongly supports the renomination of Mike O’Rielly to the FCC," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith. "Without question, commissioner O’Rielly has served in this position with class, integrity and distinction. On a personal note, I’ve known Mike since his days as a Capitol Hill staffer, and I am so pleased with this reappointment. I urge my former colleagues in the Senate to swiftly confirm him.”

O'Rielly is a deregulatory conservative who favors lifting media ownership rules given the rise of competition from cable and broadband and satellite, and was instrumental in loosening KidVid regs on TV stations.

"I am deeply appreciative of the President’s decision and his aggressive leadership on communications policy, including extensive efforts to bring broadband access to all Americans," said O'Rielly.

“During my tenure at the Commission, I have advocated for preserving and advancing American free market principles to develop common sense regulation and eliminate unnecessary rules that hurt consumers. I hope to continue this work should the Senate decide to approve my nomination.

“As we face the monumental challenges currently confronting our nation, it is gratifying to watch the private and public sectors pulling together to rise to the occasion. Our work at the Commission persists, meeting the needs of the millions of American businesses, workers, families, and students facing unique communications needs and issues."