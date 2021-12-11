Trump Complains Media Won't Slate His Personal Election Debate

Former president Trump, who continues to push the thoroughly debunked stolen 2020 election fraud theory, is opining that nobody will debate him over the issue, suggesting they are not taking his claims seriously.

In an e-mail to followers Saturday, Trump identified himself as a "so-called 'ratings machine,'" something he has certainly called himself in the past. "Nobody gets better ratings than me," he wrote, "yet there is not a single taker to my offer to debate the fraudulent 2020 election....If there was nothing to hide, why are the corrupt liberal media and the Democrats so scared to debate me?," he opines in what turns out to be just the latest in a blizzard of ee-mailed contribution solicitations.

"I have offered up evidence - swing state by swing state - that destroys their phony narrative. They are TERRIFIED to debate me on it, but I don’t blame them," he said.

Also: Former Trump Advisor and Media Executive Steve Bannon Indicted

Actually, while the Trump team filed over 60 suits as of Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters claiming election fraud where there was no evidence of any, only one such suit did not fail---in Pennsylvania, over whether ballots could be "cured," and it did not affect the outcome of the presidential race in that state, according to a USA Today tracking of the cases.

Trump's e-mail includes a poll of whether followers want him to debate "someone" about the 2020 election, but the "take the poll" button leads to a combination poll and contribution page, seeking money to "save America."

The Trump team sends multiple e-mail daily--sometimes up to a dozen--seeking donations or hawking donatoin "premiums" like Trump Christmas stockings, signed MAGA hats, Trump pint beer glasses and wine glasses, and the Trump "save America" Christmas ornament.