Trump Adviser Slater Joins Fox Corp. D.C. Office

Fox Corp. has tapped a Trump Administration official to head up federal public policy.

Abigail Slater, who will be senior VP policy and strategy, had been special assistant to the President for technology, telecommunications and cybersecurity, advising National Economic Counsel President Larry Kudlow as well as the President.

She reports to Danny O'Brien, executive VP and head of government relations. "Abigail Slater has been a technology policy maker at the highest levels of government and industry and will use that expertise to craft and communicate Fox's policy priorities," said O'Brien.

O'Brien, once a top aide to former Vice President and now presidential candidate Joe Biden, was brought on in October as executive VP and head of government relations for the new Fox Corp.

The new Fox consists of the Fox broadcast networks, its owned stations, the Fox national sports channels and Fox News, the result of parent News Corp.'s spin off of its 21st Century Fox programming assets to Disney.

Before joining the White House, Slater had been general counsel and VP, legal and regulatory policy, for the Internet Association--whose members include Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Netflix--and, before that, was at the Federal Trade Commission as an attorney dealing with competition and antitrust issues as well as an adviser to then FTC commissioner Julie Brill.

Fox also made it official this week that Ann Bobeck has joined the team as VP for FCC legal and business affairs. B&C reported the hire in early April.

"Ann Bobeck is a national expert in broadcast regulatory matters whose deep legal and regulatory background will well serve the Fox Network and our Fox Television Stations," said O'Brien.