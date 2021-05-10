Tracy Davis Named WVIT Hartford VP of News

Tracy Davis has been named VP of news at WVIT, the NBC-owned station representing Hartford-New Haven. She starts June 1 and will report to Diane Hannes, president and general manager of WVIT.

NBC said Davis will “liaison” with Telemundo New England and work with leadership on Connecticut coverage for Noticiero Nueva Inglaterra.

“Tracy is a well-respected journalist and leader, and a mentor to many. She understands the power that local news can have on people’s lives and in our communities,” said Hannes. “She is passionate about fostering a workplace culture that supports our talented colleagues and gives them the tools they need to grow and succeed. She is the perfect person for this role and I’m excited to welcome Tracy to our station family.”

Davis comes from WMAQ Chicago, where she was assistant news director for the past four years. Before joining NBCUniversal in 2017, Davis was news director at WDJT Milwaukee and held that same role for two years at the Fox affiliate in Burlington.