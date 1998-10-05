Time Warner Advances VOD Tests

Time Warner Cable will move to field tests of SeaChange

International Inc.'s equipment starting next year, marking continued interest by the

MSO in the video-on-demand segment.

The move stems from Time Warner's request for

proposals last year, when it sought to identify vendors that would work on its ongoing

"Pegasus" digital set-top project.

SeaChange is no stranger to Time Warner: It has already

provided its "MediaCluster" technology to the MSO for hotel VOD applications in

its New York and Honolulu properties. Plus, one of its lead executives, Yvette Gordon, was

a key player in Time Warner's now-inactive Full Service Network project in Orlando,

Fla.

And the manufacturer has already participated in its own

tests of how to best link its servers with Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s

"Explorer" line of digital set-tops. S-A's largest MSO customer for that

product is Time Warner.

Jim Chiddix, chief technical officer for Time Warner, said

last week that the nod to SeaChange does not represent a trial -- "We've already

validated the VOD genre at the Full Service Network" -- but that it is more aptly a

test of SeaChange's server equipment.

While Chiddix said the SeaChange deal is not exclusive, he

remained "very encouraged by what we've seen [from them]; they're firmly

established in the commercial insertion end of the business, and the hotel VOD work has

gone well."

Legally, Time Warner signed a "memo of

understanding" with SeaChange for the equipment tests.

Chiddix declined to identify the specific Time Warner

system where the tests will occur, but he did not rule out Austin, Texas, where the bulk

of the work to test S-A's Explorer set-tops is occurring.

Gordon, director of interactive technologies for SeaChange,

said the vendor has been working closely with S-A to make sure that its servers run on

S-A's boxes, and that all systems were a go between the two manufacturers earlier

this year.

Now, "we get to go out there and actually make this

happen over real plant, and all of the implications of that," like running in the

face of ingress (signals that inadvertently leak into plant) and other real-life system

scenarios, such as weather-related outages or hiccups, Gordon said.

Areas that will be watched closely by Time Warner and its

vendor partners during the tests include how well the "look and feel" of the

service works in real-plant conditions and how users browse through, select and receive

titles from their couch.

Technically, this means making sure that everything in line

between the video servers, through digital modulators and plant actives, to the set-top,

is synched up and working -- in both the house-bound and headend-bound signal directions,

Gordon said. It also means ensuring that the software running on the set-top is solid, and

that it is able to decode and display digital signals, as well as properly handling the

user interface.

On the scalability front, Gordon said both SeaChange and

S-A have been testing what happens when multiple customers order the same material at the

same time, "but nothing compares to doing this in the field."

Neither SeaChange nor Time Warner was specific about when

next year the tests will occur.

Gordon said she also expects at least one other MSO to sign

up for a VOD test before year-end, but she declined to elaborate.