The Klobuchar Effect
The stock of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a veteran Senate Commerce Committee member familiar to communications industry stakeholders, for a VP spot has risen with the announcement of former Vice President Joe Biden that he is definitely picking a woman for that post.
Washington Post editorial writers handicapped the VP race, with ex-presidential candidates Klobuchar and Sen. Kamala Harris of California tied at the top. But that was before Biden announced that he would also be naming an African-American woman to the Supreme Court. If Biden wanted to woo followers of a couple of former opponents, he could name Harris, an African-American woman, to the court, and tap Klobuchar for the VP spot.
As a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Klobuchar has supported bills to re-regulate cable franchise fees and create a privacy bill of rights. She has long been a big supporter of "dig once'' policies directing broadband deployments to be coordinated with road construction/improvements. She also pushed for the The Honest Ads Act, which creates online political ad public files and bars foreign entities from ad buys.
