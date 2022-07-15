British Open, Tour de France Coverage: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (July 16-17)

The weekend’s live sports TV lineup starts on the greens as NBC, Peacock and USA Network offer Saturday and Sunday coverage of The 150th Open Championship, also known as the British Open. While golf legend Tiger Woods did not make the tournament cut, other players such as Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Young will vie this weekend for top honors.

USA Network will continue its weekend coverage of the Tour de France cycling tournament, while USA and NBC will offer weekend coverage of the USATF World Track and Field Championships =.

On the soccer field, ABC, FS1 and ESPN on Sunday will air live MLS matches, and ESPN2 will air a UEFA European Women's Championship soccer match between Switzerland and the Netherlands.

On the WNBA front, CBSSN on Saturday will televise the Chicago Sky-Dallas Wings game, while on Sunday ABC will televise the Las Vegas Aces-Connecticut Sun match and CBSSN will air the Indiana Fever-Seattle Storm contest.

Streaming service Peacock will offer a Sunday afternoon baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the squared ring, DAZN on Saturday will offer a pay-per-view event featuring lightweights Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna. In the octagon, ABC on Saturday will televise a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts card featuring a main event bout between featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriquez. ▪️