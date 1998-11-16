Tests Show Arepa Software Is Feasible

Technology that lets CD-ROMs play smoothly over broadband

networks passed muster in recent lab tests, and heads for live field conditions next,

Arepa Inc. reported.

Arepa, the Boston-based start-up founded by 24-year-old

entrepreneur Ric Fulop, initiated technical tests with @Home Network earlier this year.

Raj Kapoor, manager of media development for @Home, said

last week that @Home engineers conducted "baseline tests," such as removing

cables while data was flowing and unplugging the cable modem entirely. Then, they made

sure the Arepa "RAFT" protocol -- which runs atop TCP/IP (telecommunications

protocol/Internet protocol) didn't interfere with other TCP/IP applications.

Following that, 25 @Home testers connected to an in-house

hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) network tested a mixture of CD-ROM titles, ranging from

educational software, such as "Cat in the Hat," to reference titles and

entertainment software, such as "Beavis and Butt-Head."

To simulate the effect of multiple, simultaneous cable

modem users on Arepa-encoded CD-ROMs, @Home and Arepa created a sort of "throttle

switch" that backed bandwidth levels down as low as 300 kilobits per second,

unbeknownst to users, as they played or used the CD-ROM software.

The point, said Kapoor, was to discern at what point, and

in what types of software, users saw a noticeable performance degradation. The results

varied depending on software type, he said.

Kapoor said the tests showed that CD-ROM titles fall into

three bandwidth-consumption categories: low, at zero to 400 kbps; medium, at 400 to 800

kbps, and high, at 800 or more kbps.

Titles with high levels of video content fall into the

latter category, he said.

"That doesn't mean it's an 'uh-oh,

we're doomed,' " said Kapoor of the more bandwidth-intensive titles.

"It means you have to go back to the software publisher and ask them to re-encode the

software at a lower bit rate."

Kapoor said the tests show that Arepa's software --

viewed by analysts as a powerful content tool for broadband network operators -- is

"technically feasible; it works."

Now, Arepa needs to find out whether people want to

essentially rent and play CD-ROM titles without actually purchasing or downloading them. A

marketing field trial in an undisclosed @Home affiliate system is scheduled for early next

year, Kapoor and Fulop said.

Two weeks ago, Arepa said it will pursue a future not only

as a technology company, but as a service provider. Fulop described Arepa as "the HBO

of broadband content," because Arepa will aggregate and ready CD-ROM titles for the

exclusive use of broadband-network operators.