Industry Groups Groups Praise DACA Decision

Tech groups and others wanting to keep highly skilled workers in country were celebrating the Supreme Court's decision Thursday (June 18) throwing a wrench into the Trump Administration's effort to end the DACA program. Univision and Verizon also weighed in as well.

The Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was an Obama-era executive order that prevented the deportation of undocumented immigrant children--the so-called "Dreamers." It was later extended to parents of citizens.

“Dreamers are Americans in every way but on paper and want to continue to contribute their talent and entrepreneurial spirit to advance the U.S. economy,” said Jason Oxman, president of tech association ITI. “These young men and women are our friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court gives much-needed certainty for these Americans, their families, and businesses. We urge the U.S. Congress to act now and advance a permanent legislative solution to ensure these Americans can continue to contribute to our communities and the U.S. economy.”

Consumer Technology Association president Gary Shapiro agrees more needs to be done. "Today’s decision was a step in the right direction, but U.S. immigration law should be modernized," he said. "CTA will continue to work with Congress to pass bipartisan immigration legislation that strengthens our nation by welcoming those who wish to ensure America is the most prosperous, economically competitive and innovative country in the world.”

TechNet president Linda Moore also applauded the decision, saying it would allow 650,000 DACA recipients to stay in the country. "Our nation depends on talented professionals like DACA recipients who bring needed skills, innovation, and creative energy to a variety of endeavors. The facts regarding Dreamers are undeniable: more than 70 percent are pursuing or have pursued a bachelors' degree; more than 90 percent of DACA recipients are currently working, with more than 70 percent of those individuals on the payrolls of Fortune 500 companies," she said.

“Univision strongly commends the Supreme Court for embracing our Dreamers and rejecting the Administration’s attempt to eliminate the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program," said the company. "From the beginning, Univision together with our community partners, has strongly opposed efforts to eliminate the DACA program by the Administration. Fighting for those in our country under DACA was always the right thing to do for many reasons. DACA recipients have contributed in meaningful ways to our country and helped improve our communities and raise the bar for all of us.

"DACA recipients are on the front lines as essential workers during this pandemic. They are class valedictorians. They are working professionals. They are innovators. They drive our business community, political space and the cultural milieu. They revere our nation and want to continue contributing to it each and every day. Univision is proud to stand up for DACA recipients because our country was founded by people just like these young men and women who believed that your work, education and innovation, not your national origin, is what make you uniquely American.”

“Verizon has long stood with Dreamers and we are proud to celebrate today’s ruling with Dreamers around the nation," said Verizion SVP Kathy Grillo.

"Dreamers belong here. They are crucial contributors who strengthen our communities and our nation. Dreamers are our colleagues, our friends, and our family.

"Verizon applauds today’s ruling and we call on our nation’s leaders to find a permanent solution to protect Dreamers.”