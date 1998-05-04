TCI.NET Picks Data Suppliers

After a year of vigorous evaluation, TCI.NET last week

selected four suppliers of high-speed-data equipment, just as @Home Network was readying

to unveil an arrangement with ComputerCity, making it the first national computer reseller

to deeply promote the high-speed-data service.

Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI.NET data group chose

3Com Corp. and Bay Networks Inc. for headend equipment, and 3Com, General Instrument Corp.

and Thomson Consumer Electronics for cable modems.

Specific order quantities were not disclosed. Two of the

vendors contacted by press time described the TCI.NET deal as more of a strategic win than

a huge financial boost.

"I can't talk about the monetary value [of the

order], but this means a lot more than that for us," said an elated Levant Gun, vice

president and general manager of 3Com's cable-access division.

Rob Davenport, president of TCI.NET, said in a recent

interview that he's planning for multiple, simultaneous launches of high-speed-data

services in several markets, starting this summer. TCI.NET markets and distributes @Home,

and TCI plans to put @Home in front of 2.5 million homes by year-end.

TCI.NET issued a request for proposals a year ago, and it

has since put all key equipment manufacturers through the technological wringer before

making its selections. The MSO is hard-core about sticking to an industrywide plan to only

purchase modems that comply with Cable Television Laboratories Inc.'s DOCSIS (Data

Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification), said Susan Marshall, vice president of

products and technology for TCI.NET.

"We made a commitment to stick with standards-based

products, and this is evidence of how steadfast we are about that commitment,"

Marshall added.

Davenport and Marshall characterized the orders -- which

will span the next 15 to 18 months, in declining quantities -- as an "interim

step" until retail channels are firmly established.

Field trials of the four vendors' wares start this

summer, and commercial rollouts will begin after each supplier's product is

DOCSIS-certified, Marshall said. The trials will coincide with ongoing certification tests

at CableLabs.

Notably absent from TCI.NET's supplier list were

headend-equipment-supplier Cisco Systems Inc. and end-to-end system-supplier Motorola Inc.

Marshall said 3Com and Bay were more immediately responsive

to the TCI.NET RFP last year.

"Cisco has a strong product, but the fact is that we

aligned more quickly -- both culturally and technologically -- with 3Com and Bay,"

she said.

Cisco executives weren't available for comment at

press time.

Dick Day, corporate vice president and general manager for

Motorola's multimedia-product division, said the vendor "learned a painful

lesson" from the experience, and it is already turbocharging its standards-compliance

strategy. On April 21, Motorola sent gear to CableLabs for interoperability testing, which

quickly passed four tests, Day said.

Karl May, vice president of Bay's broadband-technology

division, said last week that TCI "really took a lead position in vetting the various

vendors in very serious forums."

Bay, which was a key vendor-author for DOCSIS, and which

has already generated 10 patents for its cable-modem technology, is still formulating

plans to snag some of TCI.NET's future data-equipment business for its cable-modem

line, May said.

"I am very much interested in getting part of the

cable-modem business," May said. "There are some things that we're doing

that will make [our technology] very attractive, at least from a cost-performance

perspective."

Michael Harris, senior analyst with Kinetic Strategies

Inc., called the deals "huge" for 3Com and Bay.

"They're fighting for headend real estate,"

he said.

The cable-modem orders are "nice, but I'd expect

that somebody like 3Com or Thomson is expecting the real volumes from the retail

play."

Marshall said Com21 Inc. will also receive some of

TCI.NET's order load to get the MSO's installs going before the commercially

available DOCSIS modems are ready.

Marshall added that another key decision-driver was each

manufacturer's retail plan. 3Com already sells network-interface cards and other gear

through 6,000 storefronts, noted William Markey, director of marketing for 3Com's

cable-access division.

3Com kicked off the first in a three-phase

cable-modem-retail plan two weeks ago in York, Pa., working with Staples Inc. and other

local retailers to sell its U.S. Robotics-brand modems there.

Jonathan Magasanik, divisional merchandising manager for

Staples, said last week that he's enthusiastic about the possibilities of selling

cable modems.

"The cable companies weren't going to come to us

to buy what they needed, obviously," he said. "Now, we can sell modems to people

who have cable."

He also said Staples and other national retail chains will

"rely on strong partners like 3Com" to sidestep any issues that arise when

customers buy a modem, then go home to find that data service isn't available in

their cabled area.

"We'll be able to pinpoint [cable areas that are

equipped for data services] almost down to the block," Markey said.

Meanwhile, @Home's retail plans with ComputerCity

involve the installation of kiosks in stores where the service is available, starting

toward the end of this month.

Rob Bonham, vice president of affiliate relations and

marketing for @Home, said customers will be able to walk into a ComputerCity store, sample

the speed and always-on connectivity of the service, then pick up a phone linked to

@Home's call centers and order the service.

"We've identified about one-dozen stores in the

United States and Canada," Bonham said.

He added that @Home will kick off a "mall tour"

to 12 high-traffic shopping areas starting this summer, with Cisco as a funding partner.

The project will be branded the "@Home Internet

Revolution" tour, and it will get the service in front of an estimated 360,000

potential subscribers, Bonham said.

Paul Salzinger, director of business development for @Home

and the executive who hammered out the ComputerCity deal, said consumers who visit the

kiosk-equipped ComputerCity stores will have three purchase options: New personal

computer-buyers can have their machines set up to run @Home; the store can install the

service in existing PCs; or customers can call a service rep from a kiosk and arrange for

in-home installation.

Bonham said @Home will forge other alliances with

retailers, but it will be "very careful" about which ones it selects.

"We want the right store demographics, and the right

aisle environment, or whatnot," he said.