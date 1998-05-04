TCI Picks CableSoft Apps for Two Markets

Tele-Communications Inc. plans to deploy one-dozen

interactive applications developed by CableSoft Inc. in its Hartford, Conn., and

Pittsburgh systems.

The service will be TCI's first foray into

interactive, on-demand TV applications with the digital set-tops that it is receiving from

General Instrument Corp., said Sonya Khademi, president and CEO of CableSoft.

It is also the first commercial launch for CableSoft, she

said.

When installed in the fourth quarter of this year,

customers in TCI's 100,000-subscriber Pittsburgh system and its 170,000-subscriber

Hartford system who take the MSO's "Digital Cable" service will be able to

instantly access local weather, traffic, sports, entertainment and lottery listings, among

other things.

William Mitchell, senior vice president of TCI Atlantic

Inc., the East Coast operating arm of TCI, said in a prepared statement that

CableSoft's 12 channels of "timely, essential information are as easy to use as

clicking your remote control," and he expects to provide "a tremendous value to

our customers, while fully leveraging this as an advertising vehicle and new revenue

stream."

CableSoft made a decision during the tail end of the last

interactive-TV heyday to embrace as many open platforms as possible, as they became

available, Khademi said. The client-server system runs on a Microsoft Corp. Windows NT

server, with a "thin client" for the set-top that works with HTML (HyperText

Markup Language) and with existing analog middleware like Wink Communications Inc.'s,

she said.

The software is also configured to run on Windows CE and

PersonalJava, when those techniques find their way into digital set-tops, she added.

Khademi said the decision years ago to pursue an

open-technology model turned out to be a good one.

"We noticed that in the world of interactive TV,"

circa 1994 and 1995, "there turned out to be a lot of dead bodies and, when you

turned them over, they were hugging a piece of proprietary hardware," she said.

Not wanting to wind up in a similar state, CableSoft chose

the open path, and it put together a business model where subscribers get the services

free-of-charge.

"We didn't think that it was a good business move

to say, 'This is really cool stuff, and you can have it for $10 per

month,'" in a fledgling market where subscribers may not understand how to

interact with their TV, said Kate Adams, executive vice president of CableSoft.

Instead, CableSoft arranged for a revenue split with MSOs

that take the service, like TCI. Terms of the split were not disclosed.

Digital Cable subscribers in the two markets will be able

to access local weather; local traffic that's refreshed every three minutes; sports

scores from ESPN's "SportsTicket"; a restaurant guide; personal ads;

classified ads; a community-business directory; and local community information,

executives said.