TCI Overbuilder Details Plans for Chicago Plant

Chicago -- With about two months of commercial service

under its belt, overbuilder 21st Century Cable TV Inc. claims to have about 3,000

customers here, and it is using back-office-management software tools written in Sun

Microsystems Inc.'s Java programming language.

During a press briefing here Jan. 14, executives with 21st

Century and Strategic Technology Resources -- the integrator selected to write the

back-office suite -- detailed a suite of software tools that supports the upstart's

high-speed-data launch.

21st Century, which is moving into the lakefront territory

of Tele-Communications Inc. in urban Chicago, has aggressive plans to connect businesses

and residences to the fiber-rich network that it is building.

Steve Lee, vice president of Internet and data services at

21st Century, said during the briefing that he picked Sun's Java model for his

high-speed network 'because it provides a key, enabling link' in managing voice,

data and video within a single Java-based system.

For starters, though, the Java modules were developed in a

tight, four-month time frame to support 21st Century's move into high-speed-data

services, Lee said.

Currently, about two-dozen customers in 21st Century's

Chicago loop franchise area are accessing the Internet at symmetrical speeds of 4 megabits

per second, using modems made by Zenith Electronics Corp., which is also headquartered in

the Chicago area.

Last year, 21st Century agreed to buy as many as 40,000

Zenith modems, and it will 'regularly cache' 250 Web sites for users to keep the

service moving quickly despite bandwidth bottlenecks upstream of the headend.

Lee said that so far, users only surf the Web at high

speeds, without a content-heavy front end.

'@Home [Network] doesn't seem interested,'

he quipped, referring to the facts that 21st Century is overbuilding TCI's system in

Chicago, and that TCI is the controlling partner of @Home.

STR's Java software team started with a parameter that

the management software work on a variety of operating systems, with a graphical user

interface that worked on Microsoft Corp.'s Windows NT and Windows 95 and Sun's

Solaris 2.5 systems, said Doug Thiel, an STR software designer who worked on the 21st

Century project.

'We started with a month of research,' Thiel

said, explaining that a major design consideration was a 'configuration tool'

that lets 21st Century staffers add users and manipulate that information on the fly.

'When you think about the number of e-mail addresses

per house, and just routine adds, moves and changes, they would be purely arduous to

perform without a system like this,' Lee said.

The actual design of the management suite took six weeks,

and writing the code took four weeks, using Java code, Thiel said.

The software also lets 21st Century remotely maintain

Internet services -- like proxy, HTTP (hypertext transfer protocol), FTP (file transfer

protocol) and mail -- and divide those services into customer packages.

Modules to handle accounts receivable and payable, customer

care and network management will follow shortly, 21st Century executives said.

Executives with STR, Sun and 21st Century didn't

discuss how much the Java software cost, but overall, the overbuilder will likely spend

about $200 million over the next four years to build a two-way network in the

two-mile-wide strip of land dubbed the 'Gold Coast,' which stretches from the

northern suburb of Evanston to the South Side Chicago community of Hyde Park.

In that region, 21st Century's network will pass

300,000 residences, 500,000 businesses and 50,000 hotel rooms, executives said.

Terry Pfister, executive director of communications for

TCI's Chicago system, said TCI is 'carefully watching' 21st Century's

encroachment onto its turf. She said the MSO will launch digital video services in the

northwestern Chicago suburbs this week to about 350,000 customers. Data services are

planned for the entire Chicago area 'in the near future,' Pfister added.

'The competitive issue in Chicago is a live one --

there's Ameritech [Corp.'s Ameritech New Media video arm], 21st Century and

[direct-to-home] satellites,' Pfister said. She added that TCI's countermeasures

will be to 'pay close attention to what our customers want.'