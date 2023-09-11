Talking AI With: Bob Bress of FreeWheel

As VP and head of data science at Comcast-owned FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the TV advertising industry, Bob Bress is focused on the application of advanced analytics to advertising technologies. He has over 20 years of analytics experience across industries including work in hospitality, energy and at GE's Global Research Center. On Tuesday, September 12, Bress will join a panel discussion about artificial-intelligence applications that could have a big impact on the video business — part of the Next TV Summit at NYC TV Week. He answered five questions on industry topics ahead of the event.

Next TV: How is AI reshaping premium video?

Bob Bress: AI is reshaping premium video content by not only enhancing how content is created but how advertisers operate in the ecosystem. AI will drive the industry’s advertising capabilities in many ways, including through: greater audience segmentation and targeting, cross-channel optimization and yield management and dynamic content targeting with enhanced metadata.

How video content is made and discovered itself will also be impacted. Some key applications of AI across content include: automated video and music production, enhanced recommendation engines and automated language translation and dubbing. As AI adoption grows, we can expect accelerated improvements in video content development, content discovery, and in video advertising capabilities.

(Image credit: Future)

NTV: What are the best applications for AI in CTV? How has FreeWheel been thinking about it?

BB: FreeWheel is focused on the development of industry-leading technology in support of the video advertising ecosystem. For us, leading applications of AI drive advertising effectiveness not only on CTV but however consumers are watching content. This includes other digital formats as well as traditional broadcast TV. For us, the best applications happen behind the scenes of what a traditional advertising or publisher might see. These include: audience modeling for ad targeting, viewership and demand forecasting using advanced machine learning concepts and automated metadata generation to allow advertisers to target ads in the most relevant content.

The applications for AI in CTV will grow to automate media workflows, inspire and create new content and advertising, and allow for greater discovery based on a variety of data sources. There won’t necessarily be one "best" application but an expansion of AI across all aspects of how video content is created and consumed.

NTV: What would you say to those in the industry who are hesitant to explore or adopt AI?

BB: The great thing about AI today is that you don’t need an advanced degree in it to experiment with it or begin to leverage it in your day-to-day job. Large language models like ChatGPT can easily be used to draft communications, outline presentations, and create technical documentation. APIs are available to explore how these technologies could be used as part of chatbots or in other customer service applications. Software packages and cloud computing platforms are increasingly building AI-based capabilities to allow for custom application development. It has never been easier to get started in this space. There is also motivation for companies to push AI education and training as they risk being left behind. Companies are scrambling to innovate in how they use AI. AI may not take our jobs in the short term but it will dramatically shift the skills and training we need to be competitive in the industry.

NTV: What’s your favorite place to visit in NYC?

BB: Madison Square Garden! I am a big fan of the New York Rangers and there’s nothing like watching them play at the Garden.