T-Mobile Gives First Responders 10 Years of Free Service

T-Mobile is giving free service to first responders, and not just for a few months.

"First responder agencies face impossible trade-offs between buying life-saving equipment including PPE or funding important wireless communication," the company said. "T-Mobile is helping solve that problem with Connecting Heroes."

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced the official launch in a video Thursday (May 21):

[embed]https://twitter.com/MikeSievert/status/1263484708320473089[/embed]

He said that the company has now launched its Connecting Heroes program giving 5G access to first responder agencies, public and nonprofit state and local fire, police and EMS, for the next 10 years. That includes unlimited talk, text and data.

T-Mobile estimates that will save those agencies up to $7.7 billion.