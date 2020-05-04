T-Mobile Donating Half-Million Masks
T-Mobile isn't waiting for its traditional Giving Tuesday campaign (Dec. 3) to give back to the community.
As part of its #GivingTuesdayNow campaign it said it will be donating a half million medical grade face masks to frontline healthcare workers.
The masks will be designated to the areas with highest need via the CDC Foundation.
In addition, for every purchase of an accessory--phone case, screen protector, charger--from T-Mobile.com, the company will donate $5 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund, up to a cap of $100,000, which funds childcare for front-line workers.
The company has already donated almost 40,000 phone chargers to hospitals nationwide to make sure isolated patients can stay connected.
