Susan Fox Tops Disney's D.C. Policy Shop

Susan Fox, VP of government relations for Disney has been named head of the company's government relations team in Washington as senior VP, government relations.

She reports to Alan Braverman, senior EVP, general counsel and secretary. Fox succeeds Richard Bates, who died in December.

“Susan Fox is an exceptionally talented and dynamic leader who, throughout her long tenure at Disney, has added tremendous value by supporting and advancing the Company’s government-relations interests in Washington and throughout the country," said Braverman. "I look forward to her continued success leading those vital efforts.”

Fox joined Disney in 2001. She had been senior legal advisor to FCC chairman William Kennard as well as deputy chief of the then-Mass Media Bureau. Her resume also included associate at law firm Hogan Lovells.

Fox's name is one that frequently comes up when there is an open FCC seat due to her FCC experience and extensive knowledge of the issues.