Survey: Tech Companies Can't Stop Misuse of Platforms
Three quarters of respondents (74%) express little or no confidence that tech companies--Facebook, Twitter, Google--will prevent misuse of their platforms to influence the 2020 election.
An even greater percentage (78%) said they should have a responsibility to prevent that misuse.
That is according to a new Pew Research Center survey.
The distrust of tech was bipartisan, with 76% of Republicans or Republican-leaning independents saying they have little or no confidence, while 74% of Democrats and leaners said that was the case.
Those findings were based on a survey Jan. 6-19 among 12,638 adults in Pew's Americans Trends Panel. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.3 percentage points.
