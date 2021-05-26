Survey Says: Broadband Prices Decreased During Pandemic

Telecom providers say broadband costs have been going down while value has been increasing during the pandemic, according to a new study just released by USTelecom.

The study comes as Congress tries to hammer out a compromise infrastructure package, one that currently contains billions for broadband on the assumption that if the price is too high or the speed is too slow or competition is lacking, government money might be needed to overbuild faster, cheaper networks.

Drawing on public data, including from the FCC, the latest Broadband Pricing Index (BPI) study shows "continued and substantial price reductions for the most popular and highest-speed broadband internet services," according to USTelecom.

"This research demonstrates the significant and continuing downward trend in broadband prices that is causing affordability as a barrier to broadband adoption to recede," USTelecom said.

That price was decreasing despite unprecedented demand for broadband during the pandemic and increased pricing for consumer goods.

“These findings are relevant to the current debate surrounding broadband affordability," said USTelecom President Jonathan Spatler. "In a year when everything seemed to be going up...the price of broadband went in the opposite direction. This continues a years-long story of declining prices, not to mention accelerating speeds that have unlocked a range of broadband-fueled innovations. The truth is: more Americans have cheaper and flat-out better broadband service choices than they did one year ago.”

The study compared prices in two ways, the prices of the most popular speed tiers and the prices of the highest speed tiers, and found substantial price reductions on both counts, with prices for the most popular tier down 7.5% year over year (YOY)--9.3% when adjusted for inflation--and prices for the highest speed service down 2.3% YOY, 4.2% adjusted for inflation.

At the same time, the cost of goods and services during the pandemic was up 1.9%.