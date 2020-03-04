Survey: Fox Dominates Right-Leaning News Bubble

Fox News dominates among Republican and Republican-leaning viewers who get their political news only from outlets with like-minded audiences, while Democrats and leaners name multiple like-minded networks.

That is according to the latest snapshot from a Pew Research Center report on media and the 2020 election. It is based on a survey of 12,043 U.S. adults, all members of Pew's American Trends Panel. The survey was conducted Oct. 29-Nov. 11, 2019.

Among news consumers who get their news exclusively from outlets with like-minded viewers, Fox news claims 70% of that audience. For Democrat and left-leaning political consumers, CNN is the top outlet, but with only 21%, followed by NPR with 18% and the New York Times with 9%.

The Republicans in that "news bubble" as Pew calls that like-minded viewership cohort, 60% say they rely on their main source "far more" than other like-minded sources, while for Democrats only 30% said that about their main source.

Pew found that Democrats in a left-leaning bubble tend to be younger, well educated and less religiously observant, while right-leaning, attend to be less educated, older and religiously observant.