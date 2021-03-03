Study: U.S. Tops in Skeptical 5G Searches

Americans are the most skeptical about 5G according to a study of online searches related to various concerns, mostly health concerns, about the next generation networks that the U.S. is determined to win the worldwide race.

A just-released study by Prolific Testing found that among 155 countries studies, the U.S. generated an average of 375,000 "consistently recurring Google searches" per month on these five queries: "Is 5G dangerous? Does 5G have health risks? Is 5G safe? Is 5G harmful?" and even the seemingly patently absurd: "Does 5G cause/spread coronavirus (Covid19)."

That is despite the World Health Organization's conclusion that "no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies," including 5G. The FCC cited a similar finding by the Food and Drug Administration in declining to tighten its RF radiation limits.

In distant second in the list of countries with "skeptical" 5G searchers was the UK with an average of about 93,000 per month, followed by Australia with about 33,000 per month.

At the other end of the spectrum was Denmark, with only about 1,400 "skeptical searches" per month.

The FCC has been hearing from some of those 5G skeptics as it advances 5G through a series of spectrum auctions and network security measures.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last month heard oral argument Monday (Jan. 25) in the case of groups trying to force the FCC to rethink its radio-frequency exposure guidelines for, among other things, Wi-Fi, 5G, cell phones, cell towers and more.

In 2019, the FCC decided not to change its RF emission exposure limits or how it evaluates those limits for mobile device use, resolving a 2013 order and notice of inquiry into the issue.

Saying it took to heart the FDA's findings that "t]he weight of scientific evidence has not linked cell phones with any health problems," the commission voted unanimously--with commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel concurring, which is short of a full-throated "aye," to retain the current limits, but to adjust the rules" to ensure the health and safety of workers and consumers of wireless technology, while also clarifying and streamlining rules to reduce regulatory burdens on licensees."

The FCC argues that at the power limits opponents of its standards want to impose--a million times less powerful, for example--the relevant communications systems, like 5G and Wi-Fi--won't work.