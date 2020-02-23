Steyer Qualifies for CBS Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer has qualified for Tuesday's (Feb. 25) televised debate, his campaign said Sunday.

That was based on a CBS/YouGov poll that had Steyer at 18%, the second of two qualifying polls he needed to make the debate stage (https://democrats.org/news/dnc-announces-qualification-criteria-for-nevada-democratic-presidential-primary-debate/).

Steyer did not make the stage for the last debate in advance of the Nevada caucus.

Tuesday's debate will be in Charleston, S.C., in advance of Saturday's primary.

Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King have been tapped as co-moderators of the CBS News-hosted Democratic presidential candidate debate.

CBSN, the network's 24/7 news streaming site, will live stream the debate as well as post-debate coverage. That stream will also be on twitter at @CBSnews. CBS will also air the debate live on co-owned BET, its black-targeted cable net.