State Associations Push for Tax Certificate Bills

Broadcasters are trying to capitalize on momentum in Congress to restore the minority tax certificate program.

Bills from Reps. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) have been introduced that would do just that.

All 50 state broadcast associations have joined the National Association of Broadcasters to lobby Congress. NAB president Gordon Smith was a lead sponsor of tax certificate legislation while a senator from Oregon.

Before it was eliminated in 1995 over concerns about abuse, the program provided tax breaks to media companies that sold broadcast properties to eligible minorities.

In a letter to House and Senate leadership, the state associations back swift passage of H.R.4871, the Expanding Broadcast Opportunities Act of 2021 introduced by Reps. Butterfield and Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), and S.2456, the Broadcast VOICES Act introduced by Sens. Peters and Robert Menendez (D-N.J.).

"The tax certificate program will help us build a local media landscape that reflects our communities on the air, both in the control booth and boardroom," they told the legislators. "Additionally, the Expanding Broadcast Ownership Opportunities Act of 2021 and the Broadcast VOICES Act will help with building a pipeline for a new generation of broadcast station owners that is inclusive of women, people of color and other underrepresented individuals."