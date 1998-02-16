Start-Up Intertainer Nabs Intel, Comcast Funds

A Silicon Valley start-up called Intertainer Inc. emerged

last week with a broadband video service for high-speed networks, and it hooked Intel

Corp. and Comcast Corp. as backers.

Comcast will start testing the new service this month in

its Buena Park, Calif., system, executives said.

Richard Baskin, co-chairman of Santa Monica, Calif.-based

Intertainer, described the service as one that delivers Java-based video and shopping

services over cable-modem and ADSL-based (asymmetrical digital subscriber line) networks.

Baskin declined to detail how much Intel and Comcast

contributed to its coffers, but he did say that each committed to 'various

aspects' of product development and commercialization.

Intel, for its part, will help Intertainer get to set-top

computers by contributing Intel-based servers and videoconferencing technologies.

Comcast's contribution will come in the form of assistance with broadband personal

computer and set-top-box applications, and it 'may provide programming from its E!

Entertainment Television network,' executives said. Comcast is a majority partner in

E!.

Intertainer co-chairman Jonathan Taplin said the company

already has 24 agreements with content providers locked down, but he declined to identify

them.

'Pretty much every major studio, every record company

and a lot of cable,' he said.

He added that in Comcast's Buena Park test, Comcast

will allocate one 6-megahertz

channel for the service.

'It'll be on their basic tier, and then, the

media will be priced at different range -- the first-run pay-per-view movies at $3.95, and

down from there.'

Tom Wendt, chief technology officer for Intertainer, said

that in the Comcast test and in other, forthcoming cable and DSL deployments, operators

buy a rack of video servers, content-management servers and secure-transaction software.

As for cost, he said the cost per video stream weighs in at

about $350, which is 'the lowest anywhere, because of the way that we've

designed this, end-to-end.'

In a prepared statement, Taplin said, 'The mission of

the company is to embody the convergence of the television and the personal computer ...

of Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Through the strength of our relationships in

entertainment and our cutting-edge technology, we can deliver rich and varied content in a

visually compelling and easy-to-use manner.'

Mark Coblitz, vice president of strategic planning for

Comcast, said in a statement that Intertainer 'represents the kind of advanced

digital consumer service that Comcast's broadband cable architecture can

deliver.'

Intertainer executives were not available at press time to

describe how the system works. In a statement, the company said it assembled a technical

team from technology providers including Sybase Inc., Pacific Telesis Labs and Apple

Computer Inc.

Late last year, Intertainer started a beta-test of the

service in three of Pacific Bell's ADSL-based central offices in Northern California.