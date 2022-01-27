Sohn Nomination to Get Commerce Committee Vote

With the asterisked caveat that the items are "subject to change," a vote on the nomination of Gigi Sohn to the open Democratic seat on the FCC has been slotted.

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled an executive session for Wednesday, Feb. 2, and among Sohn is among a 14 nominations scheduled to get a vote. Among the other nominees are Alvaro Bedoya for the open Democratic seat on the Federal Trade Commission and four members of the board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Kathy Im, Thomas Rothman, Elizabeth Sembler, and Laura Ross.

But the Sohn nomination is the highest profile agenda item given the pushback from Republicans and the call by Commerce ranking member Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) for a second nomination hearing before a vote, which looks like it is not happening.

Commerce Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) had signaled she wanted to firm up a vote by this week.

The Committee vote would be a big step forward, but Sen. Thom Tillis has threatened to put a hold on her nomination before a full senate vote.

Sohn this week got endorsements from the Communications Workers of America and the National Urban League.