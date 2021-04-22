SlingTV Launches DraftKings Basketball Channel

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Sling TV said it has launched the DraftKings Basketball channel, offering subscribers real-time scores and betting odds, with future plans for other channels focused on baseball and hockey.

The launch is part of an earlier agreement between Sling TV’s parent Dish Network and DraftKings to bring the sports betting giant’s sportsbook and daily fantasy information across the satellite TV giant’s brands.

"This new channel is just the beginning of how we plan to bring the DraftKings sports betting experience to Sling TV customers," Sling TV president Michael Schwimmer said in a press release. "We will continue expanding and enhancing our offerings to be the ultimate entertainment experience for sports fans."

Sling TV will also launch DraftKings Baseball and DraftKings Hockey channels in the coming weeks.

"DraftKings continually looks at new ways to reach customers through innovative collaborations with recognizable brands such as Sling TV," DraftKings president of product and technology Paul Liberman said in a press release. "We are thrilled to expand this relationship, which will offer Sling TV customers an entirely new viewership experience through this first-of-its-kind streaming service."