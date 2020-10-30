Slen, Brawner Host C-SPAN Election Coverage
Will include tracking races and taking viewer calls
C-SPAN has firmed up its election night coverage plans.
The public affairs suite of networks launched by the cable industry as a public service will provide live coverage from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
That coverage, which will include speeches by the winners and losers and coverage of Senate races, will also include viewers calls and reaction.
C-SPAN host and managing producer Greta Brawner and senior executive producer Peter Slen will anchor from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., followed by Bill Scanlon from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Washington Journal will pick up coverage from 7 a.m. through noon.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.