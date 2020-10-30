Slen, Brawner Host C-SPAN Election Coverage

C-SPAN has firmed up its election night coverage plans.

The public affairs suite of networks launched by the cable industry as a public service will provide live coverage from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

That coverage, which will include speeches by the winners and losers and coverage of Senate races, will also include viewers calls and reaction.

C-SPAN host and managing producer Greta Brawner and senior executive producer Peter Slen will anchor from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., followed by Bill Scanlon from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Washington Journal will pick up coverage from 7 a.m. through noon.