Simington Vote Scheduled in Senate
Could delay Democratic FCC agenda
A Senate vote on Nathan Simington to succeed Michael O'Rielly as a commissioner on the FCC has been scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 8), according to tweets from the Senate Cloak Room.
That will follow a vote on the motion by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to invoke cloture on debate.
Democrats are trying to block the nomination because after Jan. 20 and until then-President Joe Biden can nominate and half a potentially still-Republican-held Senate confirms them, the FCC will be at a 2-2 political tie.
Some predict it could be many months before a third Democrat could be confirmed, holding up any efforts to restore net neutrality rules, as the FCC would be expected to do under Democratic leadership.
