Showtime Sets January Premiere Date for 'Your Honor' Second Season

Showtime will debut the sophomore season of its crime drama series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston on January 13.

Cranston returns as former judge Michael Desiato in the 10-episode second season, which picks up shortly after the events of season one. According to Showtime's description of the series, Cranston's character has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization.

Along with Cranston, the series stars Rosie Perez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Keith Machekanyanga and Isaiah Whitlock Jr.

Your Honor is executive produced by Cranston, James Degus, Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Joey Hartstone.■