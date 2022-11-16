Showtime Sets January Premiere Date for 'Your Honor' Second Season
Second season of drama series starring Brian Cranston debuts January 13
Showtime will debut the sophomore season of its crime drama series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston on January 13.
Cranston returns as former judge Michael Desiato in the 10-episode second season, which picks up shortly after the events of season one. According to Showtime's description of the series, Cranston's character has lost the will to live and any semblance of the upstanding judge he once was before the death of his son, Adam. But his life is thrown yet again into chaos by the arrival of a laser-focused federal prosecutor determined to bring down a major crime organization.
Along with Cranston, the series stars Rosie Perez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, Jimi Stanton, Benjamin Flores, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Keith Machekanyanga and Isaiah Whitlock Jr.
Your Honor is executive produced by Cranston, James Degus, Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Joey Hartstone.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
