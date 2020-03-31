Shentel Offers New Pre-Paid Broadband Package
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) is offering a new pre-paid broadband service it said can help families working and learning from home during the pandemic.
Its new Mbps Flex package offers 25 Mbps speed at $25 per month to all new customers. Installation and the modem are free and there will be no credit check and is available regardless of past payment history.
Related: Shentel Ups Broadband Speeds
The package will be available through June 30 to customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Ohio.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.