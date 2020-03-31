Shentel Offers New Pre-Paid Broadband Package

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) is offering a new pre-paid broadband service it said can help families working and learning from home during the pandemic.

Its new Mbps Flex package offers 25 Mbps speed at $25 per month to all new customers. Installation and the modem are free and there will be no credit check and is available regardless of past payment history.

The package will be available through June 30 to customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Ohio.