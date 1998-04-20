Shaw Buys Modems, Invests in Terayon

Canada's Shaw Communications Inc.gave

Terayon Communication Systems a double nod last week, agreeing to buy 40,000 cable modems

and to invest $7.5 million into the Santa Clara, Calif.-based manufacturer.

The three-year deal marks a validating domestic win for

Terayon and its first supply relationship with an affiliate of broadband-data-provider

@Home Network.

It also lends de facto approval -- albeit small and early

-- to Terayon's pitch to become an advanced-modulation option in the second version of the

DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability Specification) standard, which is

expected next year.

Calgary, Alberta-based Shaw, which already boasts 24,000

subscribers to its @Home-based broadband-data service, plans to deploy the modems in

"several major markets," including Toronto and Victoria, British Columbia, said

Michael D'Avella, senior vice president of planning for the MSO. Following that are Shaw's

Winnipeg, Manitoba, system, and its interior British Columbia system, he said.

"This is a serious business, from our

perspective," D'Avella said of what he figures is a two-year window to capture market

share against competing xDSL (digital subscriber line) consumer options. "Terayon's

products give us the most cost-effective approach."

The cost-effective part maps to the technical underpinnings

of Terayon's system, known as S-CDMA (synchronous code-division multiple access). Because

the S-CDMA modems perform so well in noisy, all-coaxial systems, operators can sidestep or

postpone costly fiber upgrades, Shaw and Terayon said.

"It's absolutely rock-solid," D'Avella said of

the high-speed-data system, which Shaw has tested in Victoria for the past six months.

Specifically, operators can save on capital-upgrade costs

by eliminating the need for house filters and plant-cleanup activities. Terayon has

estimated that MSOs spend roughly $1 million on plant cleanup for a 60,000-subscriber

system, not including the cost of the filters, or "traps," that are needed for

the job.

Terayon executives described the order as "a major,

major, major win" over Shaw's existing supplier, Motorola Inc. It also gives Terayon

a foothold into @Home's service footprint, of which Shaw represents about 22 percent, said

Zaki Rakib, CEO of Terayon.

"I think [that the Shaw order] will give us the

dimension that was missing, which is large-scale deployment in North America," Rakib

said.

Shaw's agreement to plow $7.5 million into Terayon will

quicken its delivery on a promise made last year to incorporate DOCSIS specifications into

its modems.

"This gives us more resources to make sure that we hit

our targets," Rakib said, noting, "Our challenge is greater [than that of other

modem suppliers], because we're trying to incorporate two systems into one."

This means coming up with what is essentially a triple-mode

product: one that operates in its native, bidirectional, S-CDMA format; another that runs

DOCSIS specs of 64 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) downstream and QPSK (quadrature

phase shift key) upstream; and a third that uses 64 or 256 QAM downstream and S-CDMA

upstream.

Shaw is the third of Terayon's customers to place an order

in conjunction with an investment. Large Brazilian operator Globocabo and Japan's Sumitomo

Corp., which is involved in the Jupiter MSO joint venture with Tele-Communications

International Inc. (TINTA), also invested in Terayon last year.

Rakib said the combination of investments and orders is a

good strategy for a company as young as Terayon, which plans to go public by the end of

this year.

"It's an advantage for a young company like ours to

get the customers, as investors, involved in determining the future," Rakib said.

Michael Harris, president of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based

research firm Kinetic Strategies Inc., said Shaw's decision to use Terayon "is

clearly an endorsement of the technology."

What remains to be seen, he said, is whether or not

Terayon's S-CDMA approach becomes part of a future "Hi-PHY," or higher-order

physical-layer, modem standard.

S-CDMA allows 10 megabits per second to pass over a

6-megahertz channel, almost regardless of the kinds of ingress and impulse noise present.

Ingress happens when signals leak into a hybrid

fiber-coaxial system through shoddy connectors or bad wiring, while impulse noise comes

from sharp electrical spikes associated with anything from a furnace kicking on to a spark

generated when a person shuffles across a carpeted floor in socks, then touches a light

switch.

Both impulse noise and ingress are serious problems in

cable's upstream lane from homes to headends, because the 5- to 40-MHz spectrum is

inherently susceptible to both.

CDMA technologies are also known as "spread

spectrum," and they were originally developed for the military to keep data

transmissions secure from enemy jamming.

The technique works by taking an upstream data payload and

coding it, then dispersing it across a 6-MHz channel in the 5- to 40-MHz zone.

If, during transmission, an electrical-noise spike or

errant zing of RF energy blasts the channel, the data can still be recovered at the

receive site in the headend, Terayon executives said.

Other upstream technologies, like QPSK, work by assigning

data packets to a series of carriers present in an upstream channel. If one of the

carriers is obliterated, the data are dynamically moved to a cleaner spectral area -- but

this means that precious upstream bandwidth has to be reserved for that occurrence, which

is wasteful, executives said.