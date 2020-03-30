Sesame Workshop Launches New COVID-19 PSA's

Sesame Workshop, which is looking to chase some of the coronavirus clouds away, or at least help kids and parents cope with them, has begun populating its new "Caring for Each Other" initiative.

Washy Washing in the age of COVID-19

Sesame Workshop said Monday (March 30) it is rolling out new content, including two animated PSAs encouraging hand washing and activities and advice for caregivers, who are increasingly also homebound parents.

The PSAs, which will air on HBO (the first-run home of Sesame Street), PBS stations, and PBS Kids, are available in 19 languages--Spanish-language net Univision said it will definitely be running the spots. They include a new "Washy Wash" version of Elmo's dental ditty, "Brushy Brush," as well as spots on sneezing properly and taking care of others.

In addition to Univision, also committed to spreading the word are the Ad Council, the clearinghouse for PSAs on commercial stations, and YouTube.