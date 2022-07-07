Serena Williams To Keynote Black Tech Week Conference

Tennis great Serena Williams has been lined up as the keynote presenter for the Black Tech Week conference July 18-22 in Cincinnati. Williams runs her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which focuses on backing minority and women-owned businesses and other underrepresented groups.

Serena Williams (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Launched in 2016, the conference brings together tech influencers and minority innovators to support successful tech businesses being built by Black entrepreneurs.

Among the strategic sessions on tap are “Getting Acquired by a Tech Giant,” “Removing Bias from Fundraising” and “Mergers and Acquisitions.”

One knock on Big Tech is that its workforce has been insufficiently diverse . Another is that their algorithms can facilitate discrimination against minorities.

One way to address that is for minorities to begin to better control their own tech destinies.