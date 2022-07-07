Serena Williams To Keynote Black Tech Week Conference
Tennis star also heads venture-capital firm
Tennis great Serena Williams has been lined up as the keynote presenter for the Black Tech Week conference July 18-22 in Cincinnati. Williams runs her own venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which focuses on backing minority and women-owned businesses and other underrepresented groups.
Launched in 2016, the conference brings together tech influencers and minority innovators to support successful tech businesses being built by Black entrepreneurs.
Among the strategic sessions on tap are “Getting Acquired by a Tech Giant,” “Removing Bias from Fundraising” and “Mergers and Acquisitions.”
One knock on Big Tech is that its workforce has been insufficiently diverse. Another is that their algorithms can facilitate discrimination against minorities.
One way to address that is for minorities to begin to better control their own tech destinies.
Other speakers include Revolt Media CEO Detavio Samuels and Mike Apted from Amazon’s start-up team. ▪️
