Senate Republicans Name New Media Outreach Team

The Senate Republican Conference (SRC) has named media and communications staffers for the new Congress.



The SRC spreads the word about Senate Republican member priorities via TV, radio, social media, and more.



Steven Stafford joins SRC as communications advisor and speechwriter. He was most recently speechwriter for Vice President Mike Pence, and before that for Sen. Rob Portman Rob Portman and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



Zach Kahler has been upped to digital strategist has been with the SRC digital team since October 2019. Before that, he worked at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.



Lane Marshall has been named production manager and senior videographer. He has been on the studio team of conference chairman John Barasso.



Madison Alexander has joined as production assistant, following an internship at SRC.