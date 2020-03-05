Senate Judiciary to Drill Down on Digital Issues
Mark your digital calendars. Next week will be an online-focused one for the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has scheduled three hearings in two days on a range of digital issues.
The Antitrust Subcommittee has set a March 10 hearing on "Competition in Digital Technology Markets: Examining Self-Preferencing by Digital Platforms." Witnesses are Gene Kimmelman, Public Knowledge; Sally Hubbard, Open Markets Institute; Professor Thomas Hazlett, Clemson University; Morgan Reed, ACT The App Association; and Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp.
That same afternoon, the Intellectual Property Subcommittee has scheduled a hearing on "Copyright Law in Foreign Jurisdictions: How are other countries handling digital piracy? The witnesses will be divided into two panels. The first is an "academic exercise" featuring professors Justin Hughes, Loyola Marymount Law School; Pamela Samuelson, University of California Berkeley School of Law; Michael D. Smith, Carnegie Mellon; and Daphne Keller, Stanford. Panel two comprises Stan McCoy, Motion Picture Association, Brussels; former European Parliament member Julia Reda; Jonathan Yunger, Millennium Films; and Matt Schruers, CCIA.
On March 11, the full committee will convent to consider legislation in a hearing entitled "The EARN IT Act: Holding the Tech Industry Accountable in the Fight Against Online Child Sexual Exploitation.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.