Senate Judiciary Committee Marking Up Big Tech Bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a markup Thursday (Jan. 13) for a tough new online antitrust bill, and computer companies are not happy.



The bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, was introduced back in October by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chair of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee and a self-described leading antitrust reformer, and Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. It‘s one of many proposed bills to rein in Big Tech, and not the only one backed by Klobuchar.



The American Innovation and Choice Online Act prevents an online platform from: 1) preventing another business from interoperating with another platform; 2) requiring a business to buy a dominant platform's wares to get preferred placement; 3) “mis-using” a business‘s data to compete against it; and 4) biasing search in its favor.



The bill only applies to larger platforms, defined as one that has “at least 50,000,000 U.S.-based monthly active users on the online platform; or has at least 100,000 U.S.-based monthly active business users on the online platform; or is a critical trading partner, defined as a person with the ability to impede access of a business user to its customers and users or to a tool or service it needs to serve those users or customers.”



“Rather than explore antitrust reform across the economy, this bill singles out a handful of successful U.S. companies, picking winners and losers, at a time when consumers are frustrated with higher prices and fewer options in other segments of the economy,” Computer & Communications Industry Association president Matt Schruers said of the news the bill was being marked up this week.

CCIA members include Amazon and Google, both of which are clearly in the bill‘s sights.

“Gerrymandering regulations around a handful of leading businesses will skew competition and leave consumers worse off,” he said, adding: “By hamstringing successful U.S. tech companies without even imposing corresponding obligations on foreign rivals, this shortsighted legislation will put the data and security of U.S. users at risk.”



Consumer Technology Association president Gary Shapiro has said the bill would do irreparable harm to U.S. companies, including by putting them at a disadvantage to China and other nations. “The bill allocates vast new powers to the FTC, allowing the commission to ignore the consumer-welfare standard, while imposing massive fines with minimal due process,” Shapiro said.



The bill allows civil penalties of up to 15% of U.S. revenue for the duration of the violation and authorizes a court to penalize a CEO or corporate officer an amount equal to their compensation for the 12 months preceding or following a complaint. ■

