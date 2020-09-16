Senate Commerce to Revisit National Privacy Legislation

The Senate Commerce Committee has lined up a quartet of former Federal Trade Commissioners, including three former chairs, to talk about federal privacy legislation.

The FTC has principal authority over online privacy enforcement, but that is confined to conduct that is anticompetitive or violates expressed policies on protecting data.

The hearing, aptly titled "Revisiting the Need for Federal Data Privacy Legislation," will be held Sept.23 at 10 a.m.

Witnesses will be former commissioner Julie Brill and former chairs William Kovacic and Jon Leibowitz, and former acting chair Maureen Ohlhausen.

There is bipartisan Hill support, as well as industry support, for some form of privacy legislation. But what form that takes continues to divide legislators along party lines.