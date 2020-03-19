Sen. Markey Concerned About Coronavirus Geolocation Tracking

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said he is concerned about reports that the White House Office of Science & Technology is considering partnering with Google, Facebook, IBM and others to analyze geolocation technology to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to chief technology officer Michael Kratsios, Markey cited a Washington Post story that the White House is talking with tech companies about tapping into smart phone geolocation to track the virus.

Related: White House Calls for AI Mining of New COVID-19 Database

Markey said he agrees that there needs to be tech innovation and collaboration with the private sector to combat the virus. But he said he is concerned about a "wholesale privacy invasion."

He urged them to balance privacy with any data-driven solutions to the current pandemic.

He conceded the Post story said that the Administration was not looking to create a database of people's whereabouts, but is instead “looking to leverage aggregated, anonymized data to glean key insights for COVID-19 modeling efforts.”

But Markey said that is not sufficient to protect against privacy violations.

Markey wanted answers to the following questions by March 26: