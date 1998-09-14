SeaChange: VOD Pays In Under Two Years

Network operators pursuing in-house video-on-demand can

recoup their investments in under two years, based on order levels of 3.5 rentals per

household, per month.

That's according to a comprehensive model developed by

SeaChange International Inc. to validate the business case for VOD, released so far only

to a handful of large cable operators.

"For the last six months, everybody's been

looking for the business model," said Yvette Gordon, director of interactive

technologies for SeaChange and a former executive with Time Warner Cable's Full

Service Network in Orlando, Fla. "The No. 1 question is: What's the cost

payback?"

That's the question that SeaChange set out to answer

in its model, built on a 200,000-home cable-system scenario with 80 percent penetration

(160,000 customers) and 20 percent digital penetration (32,000 potential VOD customers).

The report also assumed that the cable network was

configured to handle a peak streaming rate of 10 percent -- meaning that servers were set

up to spit out 3,200 simultaneous video streams.

On the revenue side, SeaChange posed an adult-title charge

of $5.95 and nonadult content at $3.95 per title, for an average per-title charge of

$4.25.

Then came the tough part: estimating how many titles

consumers will buy from the couch.

Demand "is undoubtedly the most contested part"

about VOD models, Gordon said.

Taking "the conservative route," based on

historical VCR rental-tape figures, SeaChange put the monthly take rate at 3.5 rentals,

Gordon added.

For one year -- using the model of 32,000 customers buying

3.5 programs per month at $4.25 -- that's a total revenue stream of $5.7 million.

And then there are the subtractions, which go well beyond

simple cost-per-bit-stream math, Gordon noted, describing the yardstick that many

video-server firms generally use when asked about equipment costs.

"It's not just cost per stream -- that's

just a surface issue," Gordon added.

Also in the mix are revenue splits with studios, costs to

receive digitally encoded material, bad debt, equipment and staffing.

It is the latter point that touches a nerve with Gordon,

who saw firsthand at the FSN what it takes to staff a VOD-enabled system -- albeit a

fledgling one at the time.

"What you don't want is to have to hire

computer-lab personnel to run your headend," Gordon said. "As computers merge

with cable ... I tell operators to be very careful and to make sure that their VOD systems

run like headends."

Also built into the cost side of the equation: a 55 percent

revenue split with studios for adult content and a 35 percent split for nonadult content,

as well as a cost of $3,000 per title to receive digitally encoded material. Bad debt was

estimated at 2 percent.

For capital costs, taking into consideration the swiftly

dropping prices for hard-disk storage and memory, SeaChange used a $350-per-stream figure.

Management systems for hardware and software rolled in at $350,000; encryption, modulation

and upconversion at $300 per stream; and network-transport equipment at $200 per stream.

Totaled, the initial VOD investment for that

200,000-customer system weighed in at almost $3.1 million, not including another $300,000

for initial encoding of 100 titles.

Operationally, for one year, SeaChange estimated additional

staffing at $140,000, equipment maintenance at $307,000, bad debt at $114,240,

content-acquisition fees (10 titles per month) at $360,000 and studio payback at almost $3

million. The grand total for annual operational costs: $3,891,480.

That points to an investment payback of 22 months, based on

estimated annual cash flow of $1.8 million.

SeaChange said that so far, the model hasn't lured any

business arrangements -- or at least any that can be discussed now. But Gordon said the

1999 outlook for VOD will be one of "wide-scale testing and small-scale

deployments."

In 2000, she predicted, VOD will really take off.

"Now, it's no longer a question of looking at the

numbers: It's a matter of looking at the technology, and that's good," she

added.

Time Warner -- perhaps the most vocal MSO in its pursuit of

steep VOD revenues -- agreed with SeaChange's VOD outlook.

"We've not kept it a secret that the killer app

coming out of the Full Service Network was video-on-demand," said Jim Chiddix, chief

technical officer for the MSO, adding "it's a favorite topic around here."

Chiddix said that while Time Warner is not yet ready to

discuss specific VOD-launch plans, he "couldn't agree more" with

Gordon's timing assertions.

Cox Communications Inc. will take a longer look before

leaping, said Alex Best, its senior vice president of engineering.

"While we're transitioning to digital as quickly

as we can, we've also decided that we're not going to be pioneers when it comes

to VOD," Best added.

That's because Cox wants to "wait until all of

the wrinkles are ironed out," Best said, noting take rates of 150 percent to 200

percent for the MSO's existing 50-channel near-VOD service. "We like that

business model -- it works well, for now," he added.