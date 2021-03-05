Scripps TV Slates Implicit Bias Training Special

Scripps TV stations are planning to take the nation to school on the issue of implicit bias.

The media company said it will air an hour special, “Hidden Bias of Good People,” on stations in 41 markets that it bills as "essentially an anti-bias training session," the focus being implicit bias that abets racial discrimination.

The special is hosted by Dr. Bryant T. Marks, founder/chief equity officer of the National Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE).

The special will air between March 7 and March 20 in various time periods, but primarily between 6 and 11 p.m.