Samadi Named Newsmax Medical Contributor

Surgeon Dr. David Samadi has joined Newsmax TV as lead medical contributor. Samadi is director of men’s health and urologic oncology at St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, New York.

He will comment on coronavirus news and other health issues.

Samadi has been a medical commentator on Fox News, Newsmax and other outlets.

Newsmax is now in 70 million homes, according the company, including on Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, Cox and Mediacom.