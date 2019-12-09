Roku Stream-a-Thon Offers ‘Game of Thrones’ for Free

Roku said that during its second-annual holiday season Stream-a-thon, viewers will be able to stream the inaugural season of Game of Thrones for free and without an HBO subscription for the first time.

The move comes as Roku launches an HBO+Cinemax Value Pack for $20.99 a month.

The Stream-a-thon runs from Dec. 26 through Jan 1 and offers viewers a selection of premium content from HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and other subscription services for free on the Roku Channel.

In addition to Game of Thrones, the Stream-a-thon offers seasons of Warrior, Power, Billions, The Affair, Ray Donovan, Ancient Mesopotamia: Life in the Cradle of Civilization and Bringing Up Bates.

“Stream-a-thon marks the conclusion of an eventful year for The Roku Channel, which included milestones such as the introduction of Premium Subscriptions, the expansion of our live and linear channel offering, the debut of Kids & Family, and the addition of value packs,” said Rob Holmes, VP, Programming and Engagement at Roku.

“The Roku Channel is bigger and better than ever and we’re ending 2019 with even more great entertainment from some of the best providers in television. There’s no better way to welcome new Roku users and enable both novice and veteran streamers alike to decompress from the holidays with some of TV’s most popular shows available for free on The Roku Channel,” Holmes said.

Viewers will also be able to see selected episodes of Barry, Get Shorty and Pennyworth and movies including From the Ashes and Marrying Father Christmas from Hallmark Movies Now.

“We are thrilled that HBO will be part of Roku’s Stream-a-thon this December,” said Sofia Chang, president, WarnerMedia Distribution. “There will be something for everyone to enjoy over the holidays from HBO to Roku users without a need for an HBO subscription.”