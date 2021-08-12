Roddenberry Estate Strikes 'Star Trek' Archive Deal

The estate of iconic Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry will use cloud computing company OTOY and its LightStage scanning technology to capture 3D metadata from images, blueprints and models associated with the original Star Trek series, Star Trek: TNG, spin-off series and the half dozen theatrical movies.

In addition, the archive is working with holographic display company LightField Lab to create what they said is a life size projection of the Starship Enterprise for what they said will be the "first fully immersive holographic installation experience."

The archive, a decade in the making, will be unveiled at Creation, Las Vegas, Aug. 13.