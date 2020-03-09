Rick Cotton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former top NBCUniversal exec Rick Cotton, currently director of the New York Port Authority, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to NBC and other outlets.

The announcement was made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said Cotton would be under quarantine and working from home. As head of the Port Authority, Cotton "has been at the airports when many people were coming back with the virus," Cuomo said.

Cotton was formerly general counsel for NBC before exiting in 2013.

